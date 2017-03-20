Police reports for Monday, March 20, ...

Police reports for Monday, March 20, 2017

Kasey R. Anger, 20, of Sterling; 1:41 p.m. Sunday at East Third Street and 18th Avenue; speeding, 43 mph in a 30-mph zone; given state citation. Valeria E. Black, 34, of Sterling; 4:36 p.m. Sunday at First Avenue and East Fourth Street; operating a motor vehicle while on an electronic communication device; given state citation.

