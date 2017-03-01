Owner of Northern Illinois Insurance ...

Owner of Northern Illinois Insurance Agency Charged with Defrauding Clients

The owner of a Rockford, Illinois-based managing general agency that last year had its license revoked or non-renewed by two separate state insurance departments has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mail and insurance fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois announced that Todd Jeremy Fendler, who controlled and operated various insurance entities, including Northern Illinois Insurance Agency Inc., Northern Underwriting Managers and Surplus Market Solutions LLC , was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud related to a scheme to defraud former insurance clients of Fendler's businesses.

