New book explores the punk scene in Rockford, Illinois

Today's column begins with my thoughts about an informative book about the punk scene in Rockford, Illinois, followed by recordings from modern cowgirl Leslie Tom and duo Carol and Dale. Enjoy! 'Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005,' David A. Ensminger from singer/co-writer Leslie Tom contains seven songs, so it's an EP lengthwise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.