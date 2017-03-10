Kwi Sun Cox

Kwi Sun Cox

Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Daily Gazette

DIXON – Kwi Sun Cox, 73, of Dixon, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. She was known as Kim to all her co-workers and friends.

