Joseph A. Padilla
DIXON – Joseph A. Padilla, 83, of Dixon, formerly of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at KSB Hospital in Dixon. He was born Oct. 1, 1933, in Galva, the son of Miguel and Serafina Padilla, and had served in the Army during the Korean War.
