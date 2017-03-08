Ingleside man pleads guilty in mariju...

Ingleside man pleads guilty in marijuana conspiracy

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Daily Herald

Justin T. Paglusch, 35, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, as well as a maximum fine of $4 million and a term of supervised release following imprisonment of at least five years. According to Fardon, Paglusch was part of a conspiracy to manufacture 1,000 or more marijuana plants at a warehouse at 1916 11th St. in Rockford.

