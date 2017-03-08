Ill. school accused of fat shaming after issuing prom dress guide
An Illinois high school accused of fat shaming is facing backlash after releasing a 21-page guide detailing how girls should dress for their prom. Boylan Catholic High School in Rockford issued the book - complete with photos - to show students what attire is acceptable or not for this year's prom in May. "Our dress code for school dances is not new," Boylan President Amy Ott told the Daily News.
