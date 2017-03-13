Graphic video shows robbery suspect f...

Graphic video shows robbery suspect fatally shot

ROCKFORD, IL - Newly released dramatic video shows the moment a man tried to rob a bank before he was fatally shot. The security guard behind the shot, Brian Harrison, will not be charged and is being called a hero.

