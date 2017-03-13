'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebra...

'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years

There are 1 comment on the The Legal Record story from Wednesday, titled 'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years. In it, The Legal Record reports that:

Three of the four DeBruler siblings who own Beefaroo. From left: Chris Bergsten, Melissa Pratt and Nick DeBruler, Popular with families, people visiting Rockford, healthy eaters and college kids returning home on break; Beefaroo, a staple of the Rockford restaurant scene recently celebrated 50 years of business.

Cookie Queen

United States

#1 Yesterday
and not one comment, how sad of the Rockford residents.

Congratulations Beef-A-Roo
