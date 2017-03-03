Dorothy E. Leis
She was born July 22, 1927, in Dixon, to John and Clara Schaefer. Dorothy married twice, and was preceded in death by both husbands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Tue
|barb
|68
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar 5
|Trump is the man
|1
|Panhandlers & Crackheads (Dec '07)
|Mar 2
|Mike
|6
|Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07)
|Feb 19
|Fadumo from Canada
|1,211
|beverly park neighborhood (May '09)
|Feb 17
|Veitchet
|11
|Malory francis
|Feb '17
|MrsMagoo
|2
|I Love Rockford
|Jan '17
|Holly
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC