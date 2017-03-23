Crime: Illinois Man Charged with 45 Counts Of Murder In Teen's Death
An Illinois man has been charged with more than four dozen counts of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend's daughter. Michael Mernack, 36, of Rockford, Illinois, is accused of breaking into an apartment in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2016, and killing 16-year-old Rebecca Finkenhofer.
