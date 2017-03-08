Bethany Art Series to feature 'Cotton...

Bethany Art Series to feature 'Cotton Patch Gospel' Sunday

Bethany Lutheran Church will feature the bluegrass musical "Cotton Patch Gospel" as part of their 2017 Bethany Arts Series. Featuring the exceptional musical talents of John and Beth Chase, experience the soul-stirring power of excellent storytelling and inspiring music at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the church, 76 W. Crystal Lake Ave. in Crystal Lake.

