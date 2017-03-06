Airport in northern Illinois sees jump in cargo, passengers
ROCKFORD, Ill. - A northern Illinois airport says it saw jumps in cargo handling and passengers last year.The Chicago Rockford International Airport says it recorded a nearly 16 percent increase from 2015 in the amount of cargo to about 923 million pounds.
