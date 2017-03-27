109-year-old Illinois woman survives ...

109-year-old Illinois woman survives house fire

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

At 109-years-old, Rockford, Illinois resident Stella Lennox has lived through two world wars, the Great Depression and the Titanic sinking. Her more than a century on earth nearly came to an end two weeks ago when a fire broke out inside her home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Love Rockford Mar 21 Holly 9
unique license plate Help Mar 21 Fascism befalls us 3
Donald Trump for President Mar 21 Fascism befalls us 3
News 'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years Mar 16 Cookie Queen 1
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Mar 15 Supporter 10
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Mar 7 barb 68
News One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha... Mar 5 Trump is the man 1
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC