Woman pleads guilty to taking $4K in unearned payments from IDHS
A Rockford woman has been convicted of collecting more than $4,000 in payments from the Illinois Department of Human Services for work she didn't do. Janene Wright-Stephenson, 50, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to a class 3 felony count of theft, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
