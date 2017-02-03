Woman pleads guilty to taking $4K in ...

Woman pleads guilty to taking $4K in unearned payments from IDHS

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

A Rockford woman has been convicted of collecting more than $4,000 in payments from the Illinois Department of Human Services for work she didn't do. Janene Wright-Stephenson, 50, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to a class 3 felony count of theft, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
beverly park neighborhood (May '09) 1 hr Veitchet 11
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Feb 12 margaret 66
Malory francis Feb 3 MrsMagoo 2
I Love Rockford Jan 26 Holly 7
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Jan '17 Boo 7
Brian Leonard Jan '17 curiosity 1
News Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo... Dec '16 Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢ 1
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC