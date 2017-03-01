Tight budget might mean no sheriff's patrols on Rock River
The Winnebago County Sheriff's office said it may not have enough money to put patrol boats on the Rock River this summer. Sheriff Gary Caruana said the county board's 3.9 percent across-the-board budget cuts have left him short on money to pay for the patrols costing about $92,000 per year.
