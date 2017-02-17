Man celebrates working 70 years in same hardware store
For seven decades, one man has been a constant face at a hardware store and he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon. Frank Macchi is still working the same job he was hired to do 70 years ago at Nicholson Hardware in Rockford, Illinois.
