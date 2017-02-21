Learn about science at Fermilab Family Open House
Fermilab's Family Open House is a chance for the whole family to spend an afternoon learning about science in a hands-on way and have fun doing it. This year's event, running from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, will mark Fermilab's milestone anniversary with a new show and several activities for kids and their parents to enjoy.
