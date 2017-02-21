Judson School of Business and Profess...

Judson School of Business and Professional Studies to host open houses

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Daily Herald

Judson University's School of Business and Professional Studies will host open house events for busy adults seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees in February. The events will be held on the second floor of Lindner Tower at the Elgin campus, 1151 N. State St., and at the Rockford campus, 1055 Featherstone Road.

