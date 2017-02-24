Flute and piano duo to give free recital at St. Charles Library
ST. CHARLES – The St. Charles Public Library's Sunday Concert Series will continue at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 with flutist Scott Metlicka, accompanied by pianist Constance Hughes. Metlicka is a member of the Elgin, Rockford and South Bend symphonies.
