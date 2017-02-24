Flute and piano duo to give free reci...

Flute and piano duo to give free recital at St. Charles Library

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

ST. CHARLES – The St. Charles Public Library's Sunday Concert Series will continue at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 with flutist Scott Metlicka, accompanied by pianist Constance Hughes. Metlicka is a member of the Elgin, Rockford and South Bend symphonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panhandlers & Crackheads (Dec '07) 13 hr Mike 6
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Wed LibGal 67
Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07) Feb 19 Fadumo from Canada 1,211
beverly park neighborhood (May '09) Feb 17 Veitchet 11
Malory francis Feb 3 MrsMagoo 2
I Love Rockford Jan '17 Holly 7
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Jan '17 Boo 7
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,918 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC