Bond set for Rockford man sentenced to life 22 years ago
Relatives plan to post bond for a Rockford man sentenced to life for a murder conviction more than two decades ago but who a state appellate court has ruled is entitled to a new trial. The Rockford Register Star reports that a Winnebago County judge on Friday set bond at $50,000 for 40-year-old John Horton Jr. Horton's attorneys and family say they will post the $5,000 needed to bail him out of jail on Friday afternoon.
