Western Michigan recruits follow coach P.J. Fleck to Gophers

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Star Tribune

P.J. Fleck wasted little time recruiting after becoming Gophers head coach Friday, flipping five commitments from Western Michigan later the same night. Quarterback Tanner Morgan , linebacker Trenton Guthrie , Chris Bell defensive end Esezi Otomewo and defensive tackle Noah Hickcox all made verbal commitments to Minnesota.

