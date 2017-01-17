Western Michigan recruits follow coach P.J. Fleck to Gophers
P.J. Fleck wasted little time recruiting after becoming Gophers head coach Friday, flipping five commitments from Western Michigan later the same night. Quarterback Tanner Morgan , linebacker Trenton Guthrie , Chris Bell defensive end Esezi Otomewo and defensive tackle Noah Hickcox all made verbal commitments to Minnesota.
