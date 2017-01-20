UI trustees elect Rockford physician ...

UI trustees elect Rockford physician as leader

Friday Jan 20

With three empty seats and barely a quorum, University of Illinois trustees elected suburban Rockford physician Tim Koritz as their new board chairman Thursday. Gov. Bruce Rauner has yet to name his choices for three trustee seats whose six-year terms expired this month - Democrats Patricia Brown-Holmes and Ricardo Estrada of Chicago and Republican Karen Hasara of Springfield.

