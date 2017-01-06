Two arrested Thursday at Rock Falls h...

Two arrested Thursday at Rock Falls hotel on drug charges

STERLING – Two Rockford residents were in Whiteside County Jail on Friday after being arrested Thursay on multiple charges involving crack cocaine. Sterling police Detective Brad Barron said the arrests were made at 10:30 a.m. at Napp Inn, 510 U.S. Route 30 West in Rock Falls, as part of a narcotics investigation.

