Sublette man dies 2 weeks after collision with deputy's truck
SUBLETTE – A 59-year-old Sublette man whose vehicle collided with a LaSalle County Sheriff's deputy responding to an accident on Dec. 26 died Monday at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. According to Illinois State Police District 17, Deputy Terry Puckett, 42, of Ottawa, was northbound on East First Road northwest of Mendota in a Dodge Ram police truck, with his emergency lights activated, when he went through the stop sign at North 46th Road and collided with a pickup driven by Martin K. Quest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love Rockford
|Jan 7
|Holly
|5
|Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo...
|Dec 20
|Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢
|1
|Marty gilbert (Jul '16)
|Dec 11
|Marty
|8
|Jimmy dale harris
|Dec '16
|shazbotbaru0
|1
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Miss Thing
|27
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|fact
|2
|Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07)
|Nov '16
|Fadumo from Canada
|1,210
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC