Sublette man dies 2 weeks after colli...

Sublette man dies 2 weeks after collision with deputy's truck

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Gazette

SUBLETTE – A 59-year-old Sublette man whose vehicle collided with a LaSalle County Sheriff's deputy responding to an accident on Dec. 26 died Monday at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. According to Illinois State Police District 17, Deputy Terry Puckett, 42, of Ottawa, was northbound on East First Road northwest of Mendota in a Dodge Ram police truck, with his emergency lights activated, when he went through the stop sign at North 46th Road and collided with a pickup driven by Martin K. Quest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Love Rockford Jan 7 Holly 5
News Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo... Dec 20 Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢ 1
Marty gilbert (Jul '16) Dec 11 Marty 8
Jimmy dale harris Dec '16 shazbotbaru0 1
witch beulah (Dec '10) Dec '16 Miss Thing 27
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 fact 2
Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07) Nov '16 Fadumo from Canada 1,210
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,246 • Total comments across all topics: 277,782,038

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC