Sublette man dies 2 weeks after collision with deputy's truck

SUBLETTE – A 59-year-old Sublette man whose vehicle collided with a LaSalle County Sheriff's deputy responding to an accident on Dec. 26 died Monday at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. According to Illinois State Police District 17, Deputy Terry Puckett, 42, of Ottawa, was northbound on East First Road northwest of Mendota in a Dodge Ram police truck, with his emergency lights activated, when he went through the stop sign at North 46th Road and collided with a pickup driven by Martin K. Quest.

