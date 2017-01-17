St. Charles man charged with DUI in D...

St. Charles man charged with DUI in DeKalb teen's death

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Daily Herald

A St. Charles man has been charged in connection with a four-vehicle crash Tuesday night that killed a DeKalb teenager and seriously injured an Elgin resident, according to the DeKalb County sheriff's office. John Yanni, 25, of the 100 block of South 18th Street, was driving a pickup truck at 7:18 p.m. on Route 38 east of Peace Road in DeKalb County when he collided with a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old from DeKalb, according to a sheriff's report.

