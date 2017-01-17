Safety Distance Validation of Presence Sensing Devices
Stop-Time Measurements can be performed by Rockford Systems to determine the stopping ability of industrial machinery by using OSHA or ANSI formulas to calculate the minimum safety distance required to install safety devices. Required for compliance with federal and state labor laws, Stop-Time Measurements can be performed by Rockford Systems to determine the stopping ability of industrial machinery by using OSHA or ANSI formulas to calculate the minimum safety distance required to install safety devices.
