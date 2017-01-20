Police reports for Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Frank A. Thayer, 67, of Sterling; 7:39 a.m. Thursday at Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street; disobeying a stop sign; given state citation. Randy A. Chamberlain, 41, of Sterling; 11:31 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue; Whiteside County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge; posted bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.