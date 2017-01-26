Northern Illinois Food Bank awarded grant from local foundation
Northern Illinois Food Bank will provide even more nutritious food to neighbors in need across the Rockford area this year through its Take 50 Food Program, thanks to a grant for more than $11,000 from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. "We are grateful for the continued support of and dedication to our mission shown by the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois," said Julie Yurko, Northern Illinois Food Bank's president and CEO.
