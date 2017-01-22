No shackling for juveniles could cost county thousands
ROCKFORD – Winnebago County's payroll could grow by four people if 17th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Joe McGraw gets his way. On Oct. 6, the Illinois Supreme Court adopted a rule and amended another to eliminate the use of restraints during juvenile court proceedings, unless after a hearing the court finds: restraints are necessary to prevent the minor from injuring his or herself or others, the minor has a history of disruptive behavior, or is a flight risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Boo
|7
|Brian Leonard
|Jan 11
|curiosity
|1
|I Love Rockford
|Jan 7
|Holly
|5
|Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo...
|Dec '16
|Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢
|1
|Marty gilbert (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Marty
|8
|Jimmy dale harris
|Dec '16
|shazbotbaru0
|1
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Miss Thing
|27
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC