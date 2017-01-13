Merlin K. a Kena Clausen
FRANKLIN GROVE – Merlin K. “Ken” Clausen, 72, of Franklin Grove, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. He was born June 26, 1944, in DeKalb, the son of Merlin W. and Gladys M. Clausen.
