Sunday Jan 22 Read more: The Daily Gazette

SUBLETTE – Margaret L. Bonnell, 76, of Sublette, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a caring, generous woman, who left an impression on everyone she met.

