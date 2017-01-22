Margaret L. Bonnell
SUBLETTE – Margaret L. Bonnell, 76, of Sublette, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a caring, generous woman, who left an impression on everyone she met.
