Learn about 2017 McHenry County Healthy Community Study results
Community members are invited to hear the results of the 2017 McHenry County Healthy Community Study at a presentation from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the college's Luecht Conference Center, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake. The yearlong study consisted of three components: survey to community residents, focus groups, which included community leader input and a community analysis.
