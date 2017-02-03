Illinois man convicted of killing wif...

Illinois man convicted of killing wife with baseball bat

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Daily Herald

Jurors have convicted a northern Illinois man of killing his wife with a baseball bat in 2012 and dumping her body in the Rock River. Todd Smith was found guilty of murder Wednesday in a Rockford courtroom.

