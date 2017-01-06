Hunter flown to hospital after brush ...

Hunter flown to hospital after brush with death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Daily Chronicle

KIRKLAND – A hunter was flown to a Rockford hospital Thursday after a search-and-rescue operation at the Kishwaukee River State Fish and Wildlife Area. DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies were called to area off of Kirkland Road at 7:28 p.m. to locate the 31-year old man, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brian Leonard Wed curiosity 1
I Love Rockford Jan 7 Holly 5
News Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo... Dec 20 Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢ 1
Marty gilbert (Jul '16) Dec '16 Marty 8
Jimmy dale harris Dec '16 shazbotbaru0 1
witch beulah (Dec '10) Dec '16 Miss Thing 27
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 fact 2
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC