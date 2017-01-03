EXCLUSIVE: Charles Manson's 'son' rushes to visit the ailing cult leader in hospital - and demands his release from prison because he's been 'tortured behind bars and didn't kill anybody' The musician was adopted and grew up in Rockford, Illinois, was told that Manson was his 'real father', after tracking down his biological mother in 2001 In an exclusive interview, Roberts tells DailyMail.com that Manson, 82, has served his time and should be allowed to 'salvage' what's left of his fading years The man who claims he is the son of Charles Manson has revealed his hospitalized father is 'hanging in there' and has demanded the immediate release of the ailing serial killer from prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.