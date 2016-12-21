34-year-old Rockford man was New Year's shooting victim

Authorities have identified a Rockford man who was shot dead during a fight at a hotel early on New Year's Day. The Rockford Register Star reports that the Winnebago County Coroner's Office pronounced 34-year-old Joshua Jamerson dead at 5:35 a.m. Sunday at the side of the Cliffbreakers Riverside Hotel and Conference Center where he was found.

