34-year-old Rockford man was New Year...

34-year-old Rockford man was New Year's shooting victim

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Daily Herald

Authorities have identified a Rockford man who was shot dead during a fight at a hotel early on New Year's Day. The Rockford Register Star reports that the Winnebago County Coroner's Office pronounced 34-year-old Joshua Jamerson dead at 5:35 a.m. Sunday at the side of the Cliffbreakers Riverside Hotel and Conference Center where he was found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Love Rockford Jan 2 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ-* 4
News Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo... Dec 20 Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢ 1
Marty gilbert (Jul '16) Dec 11 Marty 8
Jimmy dale harris Dec '16 shazbotbaru0 1
witch beulah (Dec '10) Dec '16 Miss Thing 27
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 fact 2
Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07) Nov '16 Fadumo from Canada 1,210
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Wikileaks
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,616

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC