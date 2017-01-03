34-year-old Rockford man was New Year's shooting victim
Authorities have identified a Rockford man who was shot dead during a fight at a hotel early on New Year's Day. The Rockford Register Star reports that the Winnebago County Coroner's Office pronounced 34-year-old Joshua Jamerson dead at 5:35 a.m. Sunday at the side of the Cliffbreakers Riverside Hotel and Conference Center where he was found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love Rockford
|Jan 2
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ-*
|4
|Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo...
|Dec 20
|Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢
|1
|Marty gilbert (Jul '16)
|Dec 11
|Marty
|8
|Jimmy dale harris
|Dec '16
|shazbotbaru0
|1
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Miss Thing
|27
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|fact
|2
|Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07)
|Nov '16
|Fadumo from Canada
|1,210
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC