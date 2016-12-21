1 dead, 3 hurt in New Year's Day shoo...

1 dead, 3 hurt in New Year's Day shooting at Rockford hotel

Rockford police say one man is dead and three others were injured during a New Year's Day shooting at a hotel. Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says there was a large group of people fighting in a hallway at Cliffbreakers Riverside Hotel and Conference Center early Sunday.

