Woman pushes for use of TIMES Center space as shelter

Friday Dec 16

An Urbana woman hopes to get an emergency shelter for homeless men open in the local community by promoting the reuse of some space at the TIMES Center, a transitional housing program for homeless men. Sandra Ahten launched a petition drive, stating that the weather has turned freezing and local governments need to act to get space at the TIMES Center at 70 E. Washington St., C, opened as an emergency shelter or in the hands of an agency that will operate it as an emergency shelter.

