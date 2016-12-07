Two killed in Lee County crash

ROCHELLE – Two people from out of state are dead after a crash early this morning on Interstate 39 just south of the Rochelle exit, according to a news release from the State Police. Officers responded after 1 a.m. this morning to the scene where a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer rear-ended a semitractor-trailer parked on the shoulder.

