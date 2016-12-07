Two killed in Lee County crash
ROCHELLE – Two people from out of state are dead after a crash early this morning on Interstate 39 just south of the Rochelle exit, according to a news release from the State Police. Officers responded after 1 a.m. this morning to the scene where a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer rear-ended a semitractor-trailer parked on the shoulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love Rockford
|Dec 20
|Holly
|3
|Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo...
|Dec 20
|Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢
|1
|Marty gilbert
|Dec 11
|Marty
|8
|Jimmy dale harris
|Dec 5
|shazbotbaru0
|1
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Dec 2
|Miss Thing
|27
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov 29
|fact
|2
|Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07)
|Nov 28
|Fadumo from Canada
|1,210
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC