There's no excuse to stay indoors wit...

There's no excuse to stay indoors with so many winter options

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Legal Record

A winter highlight in these parts is the annual Illinois Snow Snow Sculpting competition at Sinnissippi Park. The 2017 edition runs from Jan. 18-21 and is open from sunrise to 10:30 p.m. The area's newest winter attraction - Snow Park at Alpine Hills - is scheduled to open for its second season this week and the popular Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition - set for its 31st year - is not far behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Love Rockford Dec 20 Holly 3
News Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo... Dec 20 Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢ 1
Marty gilbert Dec 11 Marty 8
Jimmy dale harris Dec 5 shazbotbaru0 1
witch beulah (Dec '10) Dec 2 Miss Thing 27
Donald Trump for President Nov 29 fact 2
Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07) Nov 28 Fadumo from Canada 1,210
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,211

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC