Roscoe student wraps cancer patients ...

Roscoe student wraps cancer patients in blankets of hope

Wednesday Dec 28

This Dec. 18, 2016 photo shows, shows two of the blankets Ryan Anderson and Roscoe Middle School student council members put together for cancer patients at the Swedish American Regional Cancer Center in of Roscoe, Ill. Anderson started the project last school year as par of a classroom assignment.

Rockford, IL

