Rockford Systems Becomes Supplier Member of RIA

Rockford Systems, LLC , a premier provider of machine safeguarding products and services, is pleased to announce that they have become a Supplier Member of the Robotic Industries Association , underscoring the increasing role that machine guarding plays in protecting operators of robotic welding, assembly, CNC and metal cutting equipment. Founded in 1974, RIA is the only trade group in North America organized specifically to serve the robotics industry.

