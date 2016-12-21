Rockford pair faces identity theft charges

A man and woman from Rockford, Illinois, face 14 charges in Walworth County Court after prosecutors say they cloned UW Credit Union credit cards and spent over $1,000 at the Delavan Wal-Mart, according to the criminal complaint. Luke A. Polanco, 20, and Destiny N. Trevarthen, 26, are charged with 14 counts of conspiracy to commit identity theft between October and December of 2015, according to the complaint.

