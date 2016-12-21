Rockford pair faces identity theft charges
A man and woman from Rockford, Illinois, face 14 charges in Walworth County Court after prosecutors say they cloned UW Credit Union credit cards and spent over $1,000 at the Delavan Wal-Mart, according to the criminal complaint. Luke A. Polanco, 20, and Destiny N. Trevarthen, 26, are charged with 14 counts of conspiracy to commit identity theft between October and December of 2015, according to the complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love Rockford
|Dec 20
|Holly
|3
|Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo...
|Dec 20
|Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢
|1
|Marty gilbert
|Dec 11
|Marty
|8
|Jimmy dale harris
|Dec 5
|shazbotbaru0
|1
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Dec 2
|Miss Thing
|27
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov 29
|fact
|2
|Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07)
|Nov 28
|Fadumo from Canada
|1,210
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC