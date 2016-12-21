Rockford mom accused in son's slaying due for bench trial
The Rockford Register Star reports that Jody L. Kossow is due before Winnebago County Judge John Lowry on Tuesday. She has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the September 2013 slaying and waived her right to a jury trial.
