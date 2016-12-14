Polar vortex to envelop Midwest, East Coast in bitter cold twice in the next week
You know it's going to be cold when the National Weather Service hoists wind chill advisories and warnings from North Dakota to Maine. These areas are accustomed to cold, but even so, the prediction of dangerous conditions - with wind chills of at least minus-30 degrees Fahrenheit, and possibly as low as minus-45 degrees - is impressive.
Read more at Mashable.
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love Rockford
|Dec 20
|Holly
|3
|Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo...
|Dec 20
|Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢
|1
|Marty gilbert
|Dec 11
|Marty
|8
|Jimmy dale harris
|Dec 5
|shazbotbaru0
|1
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Dec 2
|Miss Thing
|27
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov 29
|fact
|2
|Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07)
|Nov 28
|Fadumo from Canada
|1,210
