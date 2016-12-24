One killed in two-vehicle crash in Wh...

One killed in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Gazette

STERLING – One person was killed after suffering injuries from a two-vehicle crash at 11:17 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. Route 30, west of County Line Road in Whiteside County. A red Honda CRV driven by Denise G. Griffin, 74, of Davenport, Iowa, and a gray Chevrolet truck driven by John E. Schamberger, 31, of Amboy, were both traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 30. Griffin was taken to CGH Medical Center by ambulance with incapacitating injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Love Rockford Dec 20 Holly 3
News Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo... Dec 20 Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢ 1
Marty gilbert Dec 11 Marty 8
Jimmy dale harris Dec 5 shazbotbaru0 1
witch beulah (Dec '10) Dec 2 Miss Thing 27
Donald Trump for President Nov 29 fact 2
Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07) Nov 28 Fadumo from Canada 1,210
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,884

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC