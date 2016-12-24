One killed in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County

STERLING – One person was killed after suffering injuries from a two-vehicle crash at 11:17 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. Route 30, west of County Line Road in Whiteside County. A red Honda CRV driven by Denise G. Griffin, 74, of Davenport, Iowa, and a gray Chevrolet truck driven by John E. Schamberger, 31, of Amboy, were both traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 30. Griffin was taken to CGH Medical Center by ambulance with incapacitating injuries.

