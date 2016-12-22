Judge grants abortion info injunction

ROCKFORD – An Illinois judge has suspended a state requirement that health care providers who oppose abortion must give information or referrals to patients seeking the procedure. Winnebago County Judge Eugene Doherty granted an injunction Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by medical providers who oppose abortion, saying they “raised a fair question as to whether their right to be free from government compelled speech is violated.” The ruling applies to northern Illinois clinics that brought the lawsuit, including Aid for Women, which has centers in Chicago, Cicero and Des Plaines.

