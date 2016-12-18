Joan M. Villa

POLO – Joan M. Villa, 80, of Polo, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. Joan was born May 21, 1936, in Spring Valley, the daughter of Linto and Dina Guerrerie.

